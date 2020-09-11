Advertisement

Wichita business hiring 100 employees over next 5 weeks

Wichita's Martin Interconnect shares plan to hire 100 people over next 5 weeks
Wichita's Martin Interconnect shares plan to hire 100 people over next 5 weeks(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita company is looking to expand with the hiring of 100 fulltime employees over the next five weeks.

Martin Interconnect Services builds wire harnesses for a variety of products. The company is looking to fill assembly positions on the production line, as well as positions for welding and testing. Jobs are primarily for second and third shift and the company said it does offer on-the-job training.

You can apply with the company online or in-person at 3001 E. Harry, Wichita, KS  67211.

