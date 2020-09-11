Wichita business hiring 100 employees over next 5 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita company is looking to expand with the hiring of 100 fulltime employees over the next five weeks.

Martin Interconnect Services builds wire harnesses for a variety of products. The company is looking to fill assembly positions on the production line, as well as positions for welding and testing. Jobs are primarily for second and third shift and the company said it does offer on-the-job training.

You can apply with the company online or in-person at 3001 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67211.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.