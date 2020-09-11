Wichita Public Schools makes changes to MySchool Remote meal distribution, expands pick up sites

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All students aged 1-18 in Wichita Public Schools are eligible for free meals through December – whether eating onsite or through the MySchool Remote distribution program.

Families no longer need to preorder meals, but must prove they have children enrolled in the remote program in order to receive the meals. They will receive a verification card when they pick up meals for the first time. Afterwards, the card will need to be presented to staff during pickup.

Families can pick up five breakfasts and lunches on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at these locations:

· Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua

· Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour

· Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

· Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty

· Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway

· Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside

· Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway

· Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne

· Pleasant Valley Middle School, 22220 W. 29th North

· South High School, 701 W. 33rd South

· West High School, 820 S. Osage

· Wilbur Middle School, 1030 N. Tyler

The district said that families still need to fill out applications for free/reduced meals due to the free program expiring after December. The application can also qualify families for other free or reduced-price school fees. Applications can be filled out here.

Families will not be charged for any school meals from the first week of school.

