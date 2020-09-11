Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools makes changes to MySchool Remote meal distribution, expands pick up sites

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All students aged 1-18 in Wichita Public Schools are eligible for free meals through December – whether eating onsite or through the MySchool Remote distribution program.

Families no longer need to preorder meals, but must prove they have children enrolled in the remote program in order to receive the meals. They will receive a verification card when they pick up meals for the first time. Afterwards, the card will need to be presented to staff during pickup.

Families can pick up five breakfasts and lunches on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at these locations:

· Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua

· Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour

· Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

· Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty

· Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway

· Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside

· Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway

· Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne

· Pleasant Valley Middle School, 22220 W. 29th North

· South High School, 701 W. 33rd South

· West High School, 820 S. Osage

· Wilbur Middle School, 1030 N. Tyler

The district said that families still need to fill out applications for free/reduced meals due to the free program expiring after December. The application can also qualify families for other free or reduced-price school fees. Applications can be filled out here.

Families will not be charged for any school meals from the first week of school.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas adds 976 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths since Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department also reported 67 new hospitalizations.

News

European flight safety agency completes Boeing 737 Max tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Europe’s flight safety authority says the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max have now been completed.

News

Great Bend police officers test positive for COVID-19, may have exposed others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The city said state health officials have identified multiple positive cases within the department.

News

Ascension Via Christi easing visitor restrictions in Wichita hospitals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Patients not undergoing treatment for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Latest News

KWCH

5 ways to improve your home internet connection

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
We talked with Jay McLaughlin, COO of Ribbit Computers about ways families can make their internet work more efficiently at home.

News

Wichita-area auto dealerships raising funds, collecting school supplies for schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Along with school supplies, the dealerships are also asking for cleaning and disinfecting supplies, as well as unused masks.

News

Chiefs players, fans adjust to changes, KC wins opener over Houston

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

City of Wichita admits errors following financial record concern

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation workers hold rally as contract deadline approaches

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation workers hold rally as contract deadline approaches

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Textron Aviation workers in Wichita have their eyes on the calendar. In 10 days their current contract will expire and negotiations are ongoing to hammer out a new deal. Thursday afternoon, the union held a solidarity rally at Century II as workers are making their position known in what they want in the new contract.