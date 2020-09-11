Advertisement

Wichita school district to provide free meals for students until end of 2020

Wichita Public Schools will offer free meals to students through USDA program.
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest school district in Kansas will provide free meals to its students until the end of 2020, thanks to a federal program sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA program is in direct response to families' financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting next week, Wichita Public Schools will begin hauling thousands of meals to 12 schools across the district.:

  • Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua
  • Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour
  • Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor
  • Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty
  • Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway
  • Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside
  • Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway
  • Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne
  • Pleasant Valley Middle School, 2770 W. 29th Street North
  • South High School, 701 W. 33rd St. South
  • West High School, 820 S. Osage
  • Wilbur Middle School, 1030 N. Tyler

The Wichita school district said the free meals are for students enrolled in-person or in its MySchool Remote online learning. With the program, families of remote learners will pick up meals from 5 to 6 p.m. each Thursday.

All students in the Wichita Public Schools are now eligible to receive free meals through December, due to the U.S....

Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Friday, September 11, 2020

The program, offering free meals to thousands of students across Wichita, runs through the end of December, or until the federal funding runs out.

For caregivers like Misti Potter, the program is a welcome boost.

“I am caring for my grandson. This is his first year of school, and you know, it’s a little harder on the finances, so this helped me tremendously,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

The school district said families will not be charged for school meals they received during the first week of school.

“USDA did the right thing for our families and our children, and we’re thankful for it,” said Wichita Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services David Paul.

Locally, the Andover and Haysville districts also are offering free meals to students through the USDA program.

