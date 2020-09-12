Advertisement

Adopt-A-School program kicked off Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rusty Eck Ford, Midwest Kia and Midwest Superstore kicked off their Adopt-A-School program Saturday with a giveaway.

The program this year serves to replace the proceeds that would have been donated during the annual Adopt-A-School golf tournament which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Teachers were supplied with a bag of pre-packed supplies to help them with their classrooms.

This is part of the program’s effort to help local area schools and teachers with school supplies and resources they need.

The dealerships in Wichita and Hutchinson hope to raise $100,000 worth of supplies.

Teachers said they were grateful for the extra help.

“There’s a lot of kids who can’t afford their tools and the things they use in the classroom,” Cyndee Curry said. “So, having these outreach opportunities to help give supplies to our kids is amazing.”

The drive-thru will go on for the next four weekends at each dealerships' locations.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

