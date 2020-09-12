Free flu shots given out at Sedgwick County Zoo Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the flu season approaching, local businesses are making sure people are taken care of.

The Sedgwick County Zoo, Dillons Pharmacy, and The Little Clinic spent their morning giving out free flu shots to the community.

Due to COVID-19, health experts say this year is especially important to get a flu shot. Both viruses have a lot of the same symptoms, so experts worry it will be hard to diagnose it.

People there said they want to do anything they can to stay healthy this upcoming flu season.

“If you can avoid getting the flu that’s great, we always want to do that. It’s recommended,” Christina Hansen. “All of our doctors have recommended we do it, so we just want to keep our son and especially ourselves healthy.”

The CDC is recommending people to get their flu shots as early as possible.

