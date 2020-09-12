Advertisement

Game between Buhler, Andover Central canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Buhler High School football practices after team's game against Andover Central was canceled Friday night (Sept. 11) due to an Andover Central player testing positive for COVID-19.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUHLER, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday night’s anticipated match-up between Buhler and Andover Central was called off Friday night after a player from Andover Central tested positive for COVID-19. For everyone’s safety, both schools decided it would be best not to play, at least not Friday night.

The news of the positive COVID-19 case and decision to cancel came Friday afternoon.

“Probably won’t have (a game) (Saturday) or even Monday, which would be nice, but I could see us having one down the road, maybe having to move a game to a Saturday” Buhler High School Head Football Coach Stever Warner said of making up the missed game against Andover Central. “Just trying to get a schedule in because we have to have three days off in between games and if we could get three days off, we would try to do that."

Buhler High District Athletic Director Justin Seuser said the decision to call off Friday’s game was the right one to make, even though it was short notice.

“I think the other thing is that we want our kids and our coaches to know too that we’re trying to do everything we can to continue to give them opportunities. We know that every day, we’re going to treat it like it could be our last, and we want to make the most of them,” Seuser said.

Warner said he wanted his players to have a walkthrough Friday after school instead of just sending them home. He said he did talk to a few coaches on the phone and hopes that a makeup game can happen soon.

