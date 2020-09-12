K-State fans react to limited stadium capacity, COVID-19 restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Normally on game day in Manhattan parking lots would be packed with fans tailgating before the game. This year with COVID precautions, Riley County is not allowing tailgating at the stadium - but fans say they’re lucky to even have football.

“It is what it is, you know?” Chloe Churchwell said. “You’ll take what you can get and I’m thankful that we are able to be here and I’m fortunate for that.”

Chloe Churchwell and her parents said while they’re grateful to be able to attend a K-State football game this fall, it’s just as important for players to have fans cheering on all their hard work.

“I think the players are soaking it up too,” Cara Churchwell said. “They need this. They have worked so hard and so long. They’ll soak this up. There’s a lot of teams that aren’t playing today. I think we’re all very grateful.”

“We were just hoping that the Big 12 would stay in it and let’s get through this thing and do what we’ve got to do just to see football,” Eric Churchwell said.

David Lund has been a KSU season ticket holder for 30 years - he can’t imagine a fall without football.

“Even if we can’t have a 100% capacity, it’s still great to be here and enjoying something that I’ve enjoyed every year since I graduated from K-State back in the days when we couldn’t win many football games,” Lund said.

With a 25% limit on stadium capacity, the stands aren’t bare and fans are creating a loud environment for players.

