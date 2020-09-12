Advertisement

K-State fans react to limited stadium capacity, COVID-19 restrictions

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Normally on game day in Manhattan parking lots would be packed with fans tailgating before the game. This year with COVID precautions, Riley County is not allowing tailgating at the stadium - but fans say they’re lucky to even have football.

“It is what it is, you know?” Chloe Churchwell said. “You’ll take what you can get and I’m thankful that we are able to be here and I’m fortunate for that.”

Chloe Churchwell and her parents said while they’re grateful to be able to attend a K-State football game this fall, it’s just as important for players to have fans cheering on all their hard work.

“I think the players are soaking it up too,” Cara Churchwell said. “They need this. They have worked so hard and so long. They’ll soak this up. There’s a lot of teams that aren’t playing today. I think we’re all very grateful.”

“We were just hoping that the Big 12 would stay in it and let’s get through this thing and do what we’ve got to do just to see football,” Eric Churchwell said.

David Lund has been a KSU season ticket holder for 30 years - he can’t imagine a fall without football.

“Even if we can’t have a 100% capacity, it’s still great to be here and enjoying something that I’ve enjoyed every year since I graduated from K-State back in the days when we couldn’t win many football games,” Lund said.

With a 25% limit on stadium capacity, the stands aren’t bare and fans are creating a loud environment for players.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-State fans react to limited stadium capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Adopt-A-School program kicked off Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The program this year serves to replace the proceeds that would have been donated during the annual Adopt-A-School golf tournament which was canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Free flu shots given out at Sedgwick County Zoo Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Sedgwick County Zoo and Dillons Pharmacy spent their morning giving out free flu shots to the community.

News

Adopt-A-School program kicked off this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Free flu shots given out at Sedgwick County Zoo Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

News

Standoff outside Arrowhead ends, gunman in custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police are conducting a stand-off with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.

News

Buhler, Andover Central game canceled due to COVID-19 positive test

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Kansas firefighters among those battling wildfires out west

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Kansas firefighters among those battling wildfires out west

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
As devastating wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, the effort to put out the flames takes a nationwide response. Firefighters from across the U.S. are helping, including representatives from the Sunflower State with the Kansas Forest Service.