Kansas firefighters among those battling wildfires out west

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As devastating wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, the effort to put out the flames takes a nationwide response. Firefighters from across the U.S. are helping, including representatives from the Sunflower State with the Kansas Forest Service.

Staff with the Kansas Forest Service goes where needed. Already this year, that need has sent crews to Colorado, New Mexico and California.

The Kansas Forest Service helped to finally begin to contain the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction, Colo., the largest fire in terms of acreage in Colorado’s history. Several states are seeing a wildfire season like never before, and it’s nowhere near finished.

As of Friday (Sept. 11), nearly 100 wildfires are burning across 11 states. It’s an especially dire situation in areas along the west coast.

“The fact that we have half a dozen western states that are all in a bad situation all at the same time, and that does stretch resources thin,” said Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer Eric Ward.

With a relentless wildfire season causing widespread devastation, crews from across the nation continue to step up. This response isn’t limited to the lower 48 states.

“Somebody brought a fire engine from Alaska," Ward said. “So it really is a nationwide effort when it gets this bad.”

In its continued effort to help, the Kansas Forest Service next week is sending firefighters to battle wildfires in Oregon.

You can find information on acreage impacted by wildfires, the personnel assigned to fight the blazes, maps, and progress in the fight to contain the fires here: National Situation Report.

