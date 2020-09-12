KC police involved in stand-off with gunman in Arrowhead parking lot

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are conducting a stand-off with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.

According to our sister station KCTV in Kansas City, police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating that an operation-100 is being conducted.

All of the entrances have been locked down and the Truman Sports Complex is closed.

“We are currently conducting an operation 100 (stand off) with an armed party. We are in contact with a party who has fired shots at Arrowhead. He is currently in the parking lot. No one has been shot. The entire complex is shut down. There are currently no sporting events being held at the complex,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police said the gunman shot at employees but no one was hit or hurt.

This is a developing story

