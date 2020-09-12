Advertisement

KC police involved in stand-off with gunman in Arrowhead parking lot

stand-off with gunman in Arrowhead parking lot
stand-off with gunman in Arrowhead parking lot(KCTV)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are conducting a stand-off with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.

According to our sister station KCTV in Kansas City, police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating that an operation-100 is being conducted.

All of the entrances have been locked down and the Truman Sports Complex is closed.

“We are currently conducting an operation 100 (stand off) with an armed party. We are in contact with a party who has fired shots at Arrowhead. He is currently in the parking lot. No one has been shot. The entire complex is shut down. There are currently no sporting events being held at the complex,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police said the gunman shot at employees but no one was hit or hurt.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

News

Buhler, Andover Central game canceled due to COVID-19 positive test

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Kansas firefighters among those battling wildfires out west

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Kansas firefighters among those battling wildfires out west

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
As devastating wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, the effort to put out the flames takes a nationwide response. Firefighters from across the U.S. are helping, including representatives from the Sunflower State with the Kansas Forest Service.

Latest News

News

State Finance Council extends Emergency Declaration

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Game between Buhler, Andover Central canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Friday night’s anticipated match-up between Buhler and Andover Central was called off Friday night after a player from Andover Central tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wichita business hiring 100 employees over next 5 weeks

Updated: 21 hours ago
A Wichita company is looking to expand with the hiring of 100 fulltime employees over the next five weeks.

State

Gov. Kelly reissues Executive Orders in wake of State Finance Council decision

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has reissued a handful of Executive Orders to keep Kansans safe and healthy in the wake of the State Finance Council decision on Friday.

News

Wichita school district to provide free meals for students until end of 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
The largest school district in Kansas will provide free meals to its students until the end of 2020, thanks to a federal program sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture.

News

4You: Stories that makeus Kansas Proud for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago