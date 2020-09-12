Advertisement

Man killed in early-morning shooting in N. Wichita

Man shot and killed at N. Wichita home.
Man shot and killed at N. Wichita home.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is dead after a shooting in North Wichita early Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were called to the 1300 block of N. Volutsia shortly after 4:00 a.m.

There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spent the morning interviewing eyewitnesses, but there have been no arrests.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was drug or gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

