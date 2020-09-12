No. 3 Hoisington moves to 2-0 win with at Larned

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) -Missing week one of the football season already had Larned behind the eight ball. Friday night the Indians opened their 2020 campaign against a Hoisington team that climbed to No. 3 in the Class 2A ranks with a convincing win over Pratt in week one. The Cardinals survived an early scare, moving to 2-0 with a 35-19 win.

The Larned run game proved largely ineffective all night against Hoisington’s new defense. The Indians punted it away on four-straight possessions to open the game and managed just 21 yards on nine attempts in the first two quarters.

Hoisington, meanwhile, did what Hoisington does. On its second possession of the night, a Joshua Ball run set up Mason Haxton’s 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Chase Robinson. After another Larned punt, Cardinal senior Hunter Morris broke a tackle to run 17 yards for a score. Hoisington led 14-0 with less than a minute to play in the opening quarter.

The Indians turned things around in the second quarter, first stopping Hoisington in the Red Zone, then turning to the pass attack to move down the field. Starting on their own 14-yard line, the Indians marched the field, capped with Dillan Smith’s 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Jack Stelter.

Larned had an opportunity to tie the game late in the first half. With just three seconds to go and inside the 10-yard line, Smith threw over the head of Stelter. It proved to be a moot point as the Indians were guilty of a holding call. They hit the intermission trailing 14-7.

Hoisington’s dominating manner returned on the first drive of the second half as Ball found the end zone on a short run. Later in the third, senior Holt Hanzlick had a big run called back on a penalty. He got that yardage back on a big screen pass from Haxton, then Ball ran 17 yards for the score.

Hoisington put up 21 unanswered points to lead 35-7 midway through the fourth quarter after a short run from Cole Steinert.

Smith answered with another touchdown pass to Stelter with five minutes and change to play. After an onside kick, Smith threw for one final touchdown pass to Andreus Tucker. Smith completed 24 passes on the evening for 277 yards and three scores. Stelter had the two touchdown receptions and junior Fernando Herrera had a big first half with 60 yards on four receptions.

Ball led all rushers with 90 yards and two scores on his 14 carries for Hoisington. Hanzlick and Morris finished with 52 yards apiece on six and eight carries, respectively. Haxton ran the ball nine times for 35 yards and also completed five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

