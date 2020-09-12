Soupy Start - Blue Sky Finsih

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says our recent gray, drippy, cool-spell ends today temps with blue skies and more typical September, not November-like, temperatures.

Areas of early fog, for some, Saturday will burn-off by midday leaving us with a sunny to mostly sunny afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to around 80 across northern Kansas to the lower 80s for the south with light winds for most of the state.

Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping down into the mid/upper 40s west and low/mid 50s east.

Look for lots of sunshine tomorrow and after a cool start, highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with winds under 15 mph statewide.

Nest week looks dry and mild with seasonal mid-September temps and tame winds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny; mild. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Clear, cool. Wind: NE/E less than 5 mph. Low: 56.

Mon: High: 79 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.