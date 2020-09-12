Advertisement

Sunny and mild weather continues(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

It will get chilly Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. We will have a clear sky overnight with the wind around 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon with highs staying mild, in the low to mid 80s. The wind will stay mild too, from 5-10 mph.

Lows will stay in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the start of the next work week. Expect a sunny sky with mild wind.

Our next cold front will move into northern Kansas Thursday morning, pushing through the state, to the south, through the day. Highs will go from the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday back into the lower 80s Friday into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 79.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 56 Sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 59 Sunny.

