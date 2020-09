GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A bicyclist was fatally injured near Great Bend Saturday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol logs, the bicyclist was on 56 Highway going westbound when he was “possibly” making a U-turn and was struck by a Dodge Journey.

The bicyclist was identified as Harold Carson, 78, from Ellinwood.

