Advertisement

Football resumes for Wichita Public Schools without spectators

Some parents watched from a sports bar and grill, not far from the stadium.
Some parents watched from a sports bar and grill, not far from the stadium.(KWCH 12)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Football is back for student-athletes and fans in Wichita.

The first games of the 2020 season for some schools were played Saturday since the school board voted to allow fall sports.

The games are being played with restrictions - this means no fans were allowed inside the stadiums.

Some parents took creative measures to be able to watch their kids.

At the Northwest game, parents watched the game from outside the fence.

“This is definitely not the same but we get to be in unity, we cheer our boys on,” Erica Minor, Northwest football parent, said. “We’re here through it all, thick-thin, all the adversity. We’re here. We’re supporting.”

Some parents watched from a sports bar and grill, not far from the stadium.

“The fact that we’re here at Hurricane instead of at the stadium isn’t the best, but it’s an amazing opportunity for us to get to see our kids play,” Northwest parent Noelle Jibril said.

Many parents said they would take every precaution to be allowed to sit in the bleachers.

“We would do whatever we have to do to get in there,” Jennifer Johnson, Northwest parent, said. “We would definitely follow the rules. You see we’re actually out here spaced out on the outside of the fence, just trying to get a glimpse.”

And each say no matter where they’re cheering on their athletes, they’ll be there with full support.

“We all support our kids, we love each other, we love each other’s kids. We’re a family,” Jibril said.

“You know there’s no fans. There’s nobody here cheering them on. I’m not sure they can hear us from here, but we’re going to be here to support them anyway. But some of us could really use some tickets to get in, at least a couple every kid,” Johnson said.

The Wichita Board of Education said it needs numbers in the county to continue to improve before fans will be allowed back into the stadiums.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 2 Hoisington moves to 2-0 win with at Larned

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike Courson
Hoisington takes the win over Larned in Week 2 on September 11, 2020.

News

Game between Buhler, Andover Central canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
Friday night’s anticipated match-up between Buhler and Andover Central was called off Friday night after a player from Andover Central tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL opener: Chiefs fans prepare for ‘new normal’

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
The rematch at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first game for the NFL since February.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead Stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint.

Sports

Oklahoma bar shuts off pro sports over players kneeling during national anthem

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
While being respectful of “everyone’s right to protest for what they believe in,” an Ardmore, Okla. bar announced Monday it’s taking a stand against professional athletes that won’t stand for the national anthem.

Sports

Salina South among high school teams adding splash shields to face masks on helmets

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
Teams across the country are wearing splash shields, a piece on players face masks, that blocks the spread of potentially dangerous airflow and droplets.

Sports

Season’s first high school football game in Sedgwick County comes with extra precautions, limited crowd

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The start of the 2020 high school football season in Kansas kicks off tonight (Thursday) featuring the first football game of the year in Sedgwick County as the Hays High School Indians travel to Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers.

News

Wichita student-athletes get back to practice after fall sports reinstated

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
With fall sports back on for teams in the Wichita public school district, student-athletes across the city restarted practice Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring. The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.