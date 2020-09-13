Advertisement

K-State fans grateful for football season

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - This spring and summer was an uncertain time for everyone in sports - fans, coaches, and players.

Sklyar Thompson’s mom said this offseason was full of ups and downs but the K-State starting quarterback made the best of it.

“When Skylar had to come home, we were fretting, we were fretting,” Kathy Thompson said. “We didn’t think it was going to happen. We’re just glad to be here.”

The senior QB already holds several program records but being able to play this fall would give him a chance to surpass those numbers.

“Super worried, I mean down in the dumps, down in the dumps,” Thompson said, “but it was good bonding time for us. He was still working out and doing all the things he had to but he was having to do it at home.”

A lost season would throw a wrench in the plans for many players but fans said without football KSU wouldn’t be the same.

“What does fall mean without football?” Chloe Churchwell said. “I don’t know. I’m just thankful that we’re able to be here and it just gives the atmosphere for the players and also the fans. I’m very grateful.”

“I think it just brings a lot of atmosphere and it just brings everyone together and we all just seem like a family when we’re all here,” Kelly Lonker said. “So this is like a big part of this environment. This is K-State, the football.”

The Wildcats fell to Arkansas State in their first home opening loss in seven years, 35-31.

