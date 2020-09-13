Advertisement

KU fans upset with decision to not allow fans at football games

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas started their football season Saturday with an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass Street in downtown Lawrence is where many KU fans are watching the home opener against Coastal Carolina.

“I feel like without having fans we’re definitely down a team player,” Nate Agyado said.

“I think fans should get a chance I think they should allow a minimum amount to where it’s safe,” Brent Bays said. “The Chiefs played Thursday in Kansas City and allowed… fans.”

Fans are frustrated that they’re not allowed in to the stadium even though, 60 miles away, the Chiefs were allowed to play with fans present.

“I understand the concept of not letting fans in but I saw a bunch of other schools are having some attendance and spreading it out which I think we could do but they’re going to do whatever they think is necessary,” Rachel Wake said.

They’re just hoping next home game – they’ll be able to fill the stands.

“I understand to some extent but hopefully we can get back in there sooner rather than later,” Will Washburn said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

K-State fans grateful for football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
This spring and summer was an uncertain time for everyone in sports - fans, coaches, and players.

Sports

Football resumes for Wichita Public Schools without spectators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Some parents took creative measures to be able to watch their kids.

News

K-State fans react to limited stadium capacity, COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
This year with COVID precautions, Riley County is not allowing tailgating at the stadium - but fans say they're lucky to even have football.

Sports

No. 2 Hoisington moves to 2-0 win with at Larned

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mike Courson
Hoisington takes the win over Larned in Week 2 on September 11, 2020.

Latest News

News

Game between Buhler, Andover Central canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
Friday night’s anticipated match-up between Buhler and Andover Central was called off Friday night after a player from Andover Central tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL opener: Chiefs fans prepare for ‘new normal’

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
The rematch at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first game for the NFL since February.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead Stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint.

Sports

Oklahoma bar shuts off pro sports over players kneeling during national anthem

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
While being respectful of “everyone’s right to protest for what they believe in,” an Ardmore, Okla. bar announced Monday it’s taking a stand against professional athletes that won’t stand for the national anthem.

Sports

Salina South among high school teams adding splash shields to face masks on helmets

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
Teams across the country are wearing splash shields, a piece on players face masks, that blocks the spread of potentially dangerous airflow and droplets.