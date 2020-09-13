KU fans upset with decision to not allow fans at football games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas started their football season Saturday with an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass Street in downtown Lawrence is where many KU fans are watching the home opener against Coastal Carolina.

“I feel like without having fans we’re definitely down a team player,” Nate Agyado said.

“I think fans should get a chance I think they should allow a minimum amount to where it’s safe,” Brent Bays said. “The Chiefs played Thursday in Kansas City and allowed… fans.”

Fans are frustrated that they’re not allowed in to the stadium even though, 60 miles away, the Chiefs were allowed to play with fans present.

“I understand the concept of not letting fans in but I saw a bunch of other schools are having some attendance and spreading it out which I think we could do but they’re going to do whatever they think is necessary,” Rachel Wake said.

They’re just hoping next home game – they’ll be able to fill the stands.

“I understand to some extent but hopefully we can get back in there sooner rather than later,” Will Washburn said.

