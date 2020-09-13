Advertisement

Mild, not wild, weather this week

A long stretch of rain and storm-free weather ahead
A warm, dry stretch of weather this week
A warm, dry stretch of weather this week(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says don’t look for too many day-to-day changes this week, we’re in for a long stretch of mild temps, blue skies and storm-free weather.

Sunday’s weather will be spectacular with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s across eastern Kansas and low to mid 80s for the west Winds will be light again today under a sun-filled sky.

A few high clouds will pass through parts of southern Kansas tonight but our weather will stay dry and quiet. Lows will drop down to around 50 for northwestern Kansas with low/mid 50s elsewhere.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs around 80 statewide with wind speeds under 15 mph.

The rest of the week ahead will be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s for most of our state however, parts of the west, could get close to 90 by midweek. Gusty winds will return to our region by week’s end.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and cool. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; mild. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tue: High: 82 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 61 Sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 62 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy; o-night showers/storms.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

Forecast

Soupy start, blue sky finish

Updated: 23 hours ago
Foggy for some early then blue skies and dry weather for everyone this afternoon thru most of next week.

Forecast

Brighter and warmer weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Finally getting back to some typical September weather this weekend.

Forecast

Weekend warm-up on the way

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a few days of windy, wet, and cool weather, we transition back to September today.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer weather returning soon

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warming trend into the weekend with a return of sunshine.

Forecast

Unsettled and unseasonably cool Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain continues to fall on Kansas, but it is not as widespread nor as heavy as it was on Wednesday.

Forecast

More rain - more cool weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Soggy weather continues into Thursday as temperatures remain very fall-like

Forecast

Cold rain continues to fall on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a wintry mix in northwest Kansas will come to an end this morning, but the rain will remain in place across the state.

Forecast

Much needed rain still headed to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Much needed moisture expected in different rounds through Friday.

Forecast

Temperatures tumble today

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A powerful cold front will move through today, causing temperatures to drop.