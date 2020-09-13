Mild, not wild, weather this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says don’t look for too many day-to-day changes this week, we’re in for a long stretch of mild temps, blue skies and storm-free weather.

Sunday’s weather will be spectacular with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s across eastern Kansas and low to mid 80s for the west Winds will be light again today under a sun-filled sky.

A few high clouds will pass through parts of southern Kansas tonight but our weather will stay dry and quiet. Lows will drop down to around 50 for northwestern Kansas with low/mid 50s elsewhere.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday with highs around 80 statewide with wind speeds under 15 mph.

The rest of the week ahead will be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s for most of our state however, parts of the west, could get close to 90 by midweek. Gusty winds will return to our region by week’s end.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and cool. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; mild. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tue: High: 82 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 61 Sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 62 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy; o-night showers/storms.

