Motorcyclist dies after accident near downtown Wichita

A motorcyclist has died after an accident near Kellogg and Main.
A motorcyclist has died after an accident near Kellogg and Main.(KWCH 12)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist has died after an accident near Kellogg and Main.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a black SUV driven by a minor hit the motorcyclist. That intersection is closed.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated as well as fault.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

