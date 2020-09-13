Motorcyclist dies after accident near downtown Wichita
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist has died after an accident near Kellogg and Main.
The accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a black SUV driven by a minor hit the motorcyclist. That intersection is closed.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated as well as fault.
Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
