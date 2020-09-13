One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County Emergency Dispatch confirms one person died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic disturbance at around 10:00 a.m. in the intersection of SW 140th and Tawakoni.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

No other information has been made available.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

