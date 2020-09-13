Advertisement

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County

Butler County Emergency Dispatch confirms one person died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
Butler County Emergency Dispatch confirms one person died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County Emergency Dispatch confirms one person died after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic disturbance at around 10:00 a.m. in the intersection of SW 140th and Tawakoni.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

No other information has been made available.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita man dies after crash in Southeast Wichita, speed and alcohol believed to be a factor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Carolina Loera
Man dead after Southeast Wichita crash Saturday night.

News

Motorcyclist dies in crash near downtown Wichita

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
A motorcyclist has died after an accident near Kellogg and Main.

News

Another round of layoffs at Spirit Aerosystems expected after ventilator program canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Football resumes for Wichita Public Schools without spectators

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

K-State kicks off season with limited capacity stadium

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

KU fans upset with decision to not allow fans at football games

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Another round of layoffs at Spirit Aerosystems expected after ventilator program canceled

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The company has already laid off thousands prior to the pandemic because of the production halt of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

News

Woman dies after ATV accident in Reno County Friday night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A woman has died following an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Bicyclist fatally injured in Barton County Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A bicyclist was fatally injured near Great Bend Saturday morning.

News

K-State fans react to limited stadium capacity, COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
This year with COVID precautions, Riley County is not allowing tailgating at the stadium - but fans say they're lucky to even have football.