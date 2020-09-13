Advertisement

Power 93.5 host says he’s coming home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A beloved radio personality in Wichita is in the hospital but will get to go home this week after battling bilateral pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Power 93.5 shared a post on social media this weekend asking for prayers for The Hitman.

Everyone, it’s been a very trying time and we want to first say THANK YOU to all of our loyal Power 93.5 listeners and...

Posted by Power 93.5 on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Sunday, The Hitman said he will be home soon and is expected to be released from the hospital early this week.

In a Facebook post The Hitman said he will be back in person and on the air very soon.

To my Facebook family and friends; I want to say THANK YOU! I have seen your words of prayer and support. My lord and...

Posted by Power 93.5 on Sunday, September 13, 2020

