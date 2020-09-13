Power 93.5 host says he’s coming home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A beloved radio personality in Wichita is in the hospital but will get to go home this week after battling bilateral pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Power 93.5 shared a post on social media this weekend asking for prayers for The Hitman.

Sunday, The Hitman said he will be home soon and is expected to be released from the hospital early this week.

In a Facebook post The Hitman said he will be back in person and on the air very soon.

