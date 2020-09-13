Sunny and mild week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are going to have a mild work week with highs a little cooler than normal.

We’ll start Monday morning with lows in the 50s across the state. We’ll have a clear sky overnight with mild wind, around 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will return on Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s, about 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year. The wind will be in from the east, southeast around 5-15 mph through the day.

We’ll get a little warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and we’ll stay there through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move through the state, from the north, on Thursday. This will drop highs a few degrees for the end of the work week and into the weekend, but we’ll stay sunny and dry through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 81.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 60 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.