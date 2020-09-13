Sunny and mild week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are going to have a mild work week with highs a little cooler than normal.
We’ll start Monday morning with lows in the 50s across the state. We’ll have a clear sky overnight with mild wind, around 5-10 mph.
Sunshine will return on Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s, about 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year. The wind will be in from the east, southeast around 5-15 mph through the day.
We’ll get a little warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and we’ll stay there through the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move through the state, from the north, on Thursday. This will drop highs a few degrees for the end of the work week and into the weekend, but we’ll stay sunny and dry through then.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 56.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 79.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 81.
Wed: High: 84 Low: 60 Sunny.
Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny.
Fri: High: 80 Low: 60 Sunny.
Sat: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny and breezy.
Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and breezy.
