Wichita man dies after crash in Southeast Wichita, speed and alcohol believed to be a factor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Southeast Wichita Saturday night.

Police said crews were called to the accident at 9:15 p.m. at Hillside and Zimmerly.

A silver 2003 Dodge Neon and a black 2014 Chevy Suburban were involved in the crash.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the 21-yer-old driver of the neon who had critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The investigation revealed a 42-year-old woman was driving the Suburban along with three passengers and turned south on Hillside from Zimmerly. The 21-year-old was traveling northbound on Hillside and struck the Suburban.

The occupants of the Suburban were not hurt.

Speed and alcohol involving the driver of the Neon are believed to be a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

