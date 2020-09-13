Woman dies after ATV accident in Reno County Friday night

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman has died following an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

After 9 p.m. Friday night, Kansas Wildlife and Parks responded to an injury ATV accident after a woman, Kelli Owens, drove a four wheeler through a fence in Mount Hope.

Life-saving measures were performed but Owens succumbed to her injuries while on scene. Owens was not wearing a helmet and the accident is still under investigation.

