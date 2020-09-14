12-year-old killed in Reno County ATV crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old died from injuries in a Saturday-afternoon crash in rural Reno County involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike.

The sheriff’s office said a little before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the crash on private property in the area of the 20000 block of West Pretty Prairie Road. The sheriff’s office said two juveniles were riding the 4-wheeler and the dirtbike when the vehicles collided. Reno County EMS transported the 12-year-old to the hospital where the child died.

“Protective equipment was worn by the (12-year-old) and the collision was investigated by the sheriff’s office,” the Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

