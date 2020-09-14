4You: Teen hunter’s buck might set recrod, Andover firefighters honor lives lost in Sept. 11 attacks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

A 14-year-old girl may have set a new state deer hunting record with a buck she killed this month. Paslie Werth shot a 40-point whitetail buck while hunting in Kiowa County.

Firefighters with Andover Fire-Rescue took time over the weekend to honor lives lost and sacrifices made in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. At Andover District Stadium, the crew climbed the equivalent to 110 stories.

Pratt Regional Medical Center celebrates its 70th anniversary, as well as its recent five-star rating, a challenging-to-achieve, noteworthy high mark for a medical facility.

