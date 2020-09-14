Advertisement

4You: Teen hunter’s buck might set recrod, Andover firefighters honor lives lost in Sept. 11 attacks

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

A 14-year-old girl may have set a new state deer hunting record with a buck she killed this month. Paslie Werth shot a 40-point whitetail buck while hunting in Kiowa County.

Firefighters with Andover Fire-Rescue took time over the weekend to honor lives lost and sacrifices made in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. At Andover District Stadium, the crew climbed the equivalent to 110 stories.

Pratt Regional Medical Center celebrates its 70th anniversary, as well as its recent five-star rating, a challenging-to-achieve, noteworthy high mark for a medical facility.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 for You 9.14.20

Updated: 31 minutes ago
4 for You 9.14.20

Business

Textron Aviation designs plane as part of national effort to provide meals for people in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
On Monday, Wheels Up, “the leading brand in private aviation,” unveiled its first-ever orange Beechcraft King Air 350i. Textron Aviation designed and painted the plane that will serve as “a flying symbol to raise awareness for food insecurity."

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County: ‘Public Health Order not voluntary’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County put out a release on Monday reminding residents that public health orders are not voluntary.

Crime

Wichita police search for sexual assault suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened around midnight on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly pushes flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday Kansans should get a flu shot as the flu season approaches.

Education

Wichita State to rename building for Sen. Jerry Moran

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will soon have a new name.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties.

Animals

Deer shot by teen may set new Kansas record for size

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 14-year-old Kansas girl may have set a new state deer hunting record with a buck she killed this month.

News

Tips to help students be successful while learning remotely

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tips to help students be successful while learning remotely

KWCH

How to make remote learning successful for students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Students learning on a remote or hybrid model have to learn a new lifestyle. It’s different from the structure they’ve had since kindergarten.