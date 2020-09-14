Advertisement

Blue Skies and Smooth Sailing Weather-wise this Week

A long stretch of rain and storm-free weather ahead
Heating up a bit through midweek
Heating up a bit through midweek(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says if you liked this past weekend’s weather you’re going to like most of this week, more warm temps and blue skies in store for Kansas.

Monday’s weather will be marvelous with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s across the east and low to mid 80s for western Kansas. Winds will be light again today mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will pass through parts of southern Kansas tonight but we’ll stay dry. Low temps will tumble into the lower 50s for western Kansas with mid 50s to near 60 across the east.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80 statewide and wind speeds under 15 mph.

The rest of the week will be warm and dry with highs in the 80s. Gusty winds will return to our region by week’s end and stick around through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Wed: High: 86 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 61 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; breezy. Late-night showers.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild week ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
We are going to have a mild work week with highs a little cooler than normal.

Forecast

Mild, not wild, weather this week

Updated: 22 hours ago
More sun than clouds, dry and mild most of the week, gusty winds by week’s end

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

Forecast

Soupy start, blue sky finish

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Foggy for some early then blue skies and dry weather for everyone this afternoon thru most of next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Brighter and warmer weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Finally getting back to some typical September weather this weekend.

Forecast

Weekend warm-up on the way

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a few days of windy, wet, and cool weather, we transition back to September today.

Forecast

Warmer weather returning soon

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warming trend into the weekend with a return of sunshine.

Forecast

Unsettled and unseasonably cool Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain continues to fall on Kansas, but it is not as widespread nor as heavy as it was on Wednesday.

Forecast

More rain - more cool weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Soggy weather continues into Thursday as temperatures remain very fall-like

Forecast

Cold rain continues to fall on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a wintry mix in northwest Kansas will come to an end this morning, but the rain will remain in place across the state.