Blue Skies and Smooth Sailing Weather-wise this Week

Meteorologist Mark Larson says if you liked this past weekend’s weather you’re going to like most of this week, more warm temps and blue skies in store for Kansas.

Monday’s weather will be marvelous with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s across the east and low to mid 80s for western Kansas. Winds will be light again today mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will pass through parts of southern Kansas tonight but we’ll stay dry. Low temps will tumble into the lower 50s for western Kansas with mid 50s to near 60 across the east.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80 statewide and wind speeds under 15 mph.

The rest of the week will be warm and dry with highs in the 80s. Gusty winds will return to our region by week’s end and stick around through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Wed: High: 86 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 61 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; breezy. Late-night showers.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.

