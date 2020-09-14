Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.
The news conference comes after a contentious State Finance Council meeting to extend the Emergency Disaster Declaration on Friday.
