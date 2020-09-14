Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

The news conference comes after a contentious State Finance Council meeting to extend the Emergency Disaster Declaration on Friday.

You can watch the news conference below:

If you are not able to view the video player, CLICK HERE.

