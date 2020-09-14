Keeper of the Plains statue in Planeview stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local artist is asking for help in looking for her stolen art work.

The artist helped create one of the replica Keeper of the Plains statues that stood in Planeview Park – and this morning all that was left was the pedestal.

“I want to believe it was just like, you know, kids being dumb and reckless, and maybe they’ll feel bad eventually,” artist Tereza Zardoz said. “I really don’t want to think it was like some weird adult but maybe it was.”

In her post, she said that she hopes none of the other Keepers get stolen -- as each artist put a lot of work into the statues.

*Update* someone told me he saw it in the back of a white pick up near Botanica area. So the Keeper I made got... Posted by Tereza Zardoz on Sunday, September 13, 2020

