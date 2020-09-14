Nice weather continues Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more quiet weather is expected for Kansas on Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures just a few degrees cooler than normal.

Early Tuesday, temperatures will be down in the 40s and 50s with light winds. We won’t be lacking in sunshine for the afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s for much of the state. Winds will be under 15 mph.

Look for another quiet weather day on Wednesday with highs near 80.

Late week, the wind is expected to pick up from the south and temperatures will be warming back into the mid 80s heading into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. SE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 57

Wed: High: 83 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 54 Early a.m. clouds, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; slight chance for a few storms.

