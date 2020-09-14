Oklahoma pumpkin patch, corn maze pays tribute to ‘Merica

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Oklahoma farm is paying tribute to America in hopes of unifying the nation.

Sarah Aldrich owns the Rustic Roots Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Lamont, Okla. She said it took about a week to carve out a popular saying in the field, 'Merica. Aldrich said her inspiration was the roller coaster of 2020.

“The one thing I kept thinking was we need some unity & comfort. Unity as Americans wanting to help one another get through such challenging times in all of our lives,” Aldrich said. “I was blessed with where my grandpa put down his roots in North Central Oklahoma and now I get to share it with others.”

Aldrich said she hopes the message will bring a small piece of comfort to families that desperately are striving for it this fall and years to come.

