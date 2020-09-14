Teen dies from injuries after shooting in SW Wichita, woman in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old boy has died from injuries connected to a shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot and is in surgery with critical injuries.

The two were shot outside of their residence in the 1600 block of south Water by an unknown person. The shooting appears to be targeted and there are no suspects at the time.

Wichita Police said it was too early to determine if the shooting was gang-related. Police are still investigating the shooting and will be contacting neighbors and looking at surveillance video.

The relationship between the individuals shot is not clear.

Police are responding to a shooting call in the 1600 block of south Water Street Sunday night.

People were injured but dispatch did not confirm the number of people injured.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.