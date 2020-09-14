Sedgwick County: ‘Public Health Order not voluntary’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County put out a release on Monday reminding residents that public health orders are not voluntary.

The county’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed the new emergency public health order which will take effect Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. It is set to expire at midnight on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

“Section III of this order was revised to remove language stating that the order was voluntary. Any persons or organizations within Sedgwick County must comply with the order,” said the county.

Dr. Minns will continue to review and monitor COVID-19 trends in the community and will consider lifting restrictions as trends move in a positive direction, the county said.

“Our community toolbox consists of mask wearing, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, as the best ways for the community to continue to slow the spread of COVID19 and protect one another,” said the county.

