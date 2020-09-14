Advertisement

Week of September 14: Job of The Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Detention Deputy | Butler County Detention Facility | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11124072

TUESDAY: Mechanic II - Fleet | City of Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11277145

WEDNESDAY: Dental Assistant | Erickson & Gill Dentistry | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11276842

THURSDAY: Senior Software Developer | KeyCentrix | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11272285

FRIDAY: Accounts Payable Supervisor | Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11257531

