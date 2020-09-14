Wichita police search for sexual assault suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened around midnight on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 700 block of South Pershing. When they arrived, a 32-year-old woman said an unknown man entered her home, armed, and demanded money. The woman said he sexually assaulted her then left the residence.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said two small children were inside the home at the time of the sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing. The case number 20C056735.

If anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something at Hotline 316 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

