WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Wichita at 29th and West.

Around 9:30 p.m., two cars were traveling south on West Street when one turned in front of the other, according to Wichita Police.

West Street is closed south of Pawnee following the crash.

The driver of the other car has minor injuries.

