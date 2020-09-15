Advertisement

4You: Lindsborg girl earns national recognition, Wichita State unveils new WuShock statue

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Braelyn Whitaker, a 10-year-old from Lindsborg, was crowned as a National Miss Elementary America. The fifth-grader joined more than 150 other elementary-aged girls to compete for the inaugural titles of “Miss Elementary America" in Little Rock, Ark. last weekend.

Some good news comes for Dodge City Community College. The school received more than $4 million in grants for two of its on-campus student programs.

A new addition to Wichita State University’s campus comes in the form of an eight-and-a-half foot-tall statue of WuShock. The artwork is a first of its kind on campus.

Wichita radio host shares story of wife’s struggle with COVID-19

By Grant DeMars
A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

Wichita radio host shares wife's struggle with COVID-19

Domestic violence shelters in Kansas adjust to challenges caused by pandemic

By Ruby Munguia
Due to social distancing and over COVID-19 precautions, shelters have had to find alternative housing spaces for people identified as victims in domestic violence situations.

Family of man killed in NE Wichita shooting speaks out

Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign starting early due to pandemic

By Matt Heilman
For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday, “Red Kettle” campaign early.

Wichita police launch program to help citizens clear traffic citation warrants

By Angela Smith
“Second Chance Thursday” will provide an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.

KBI assisting death investigation in Pittsburg

By Angela Smith
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg.

Reno County to hold free COVID-19 testing for residents without symptoms

By Angela Smith
The free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents will take place on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Early-voting site to open at INTRUST Bank Arena

Sedgwick County next month will open a mega early-voting site at INTRUST Bank Arena.