4You: Lindsborg girl earns national recognition, Wichita State unveils new WuShock statue

Braelyn Whitaker, a 10-year-old from Lindsborg, was crowned as a National Miss Elementary America. The fifth-grader joined more than 150 other elementary-aged girls to compete for the inaugural titles of “Miss Elementary America" in Little Rock, Ark. last weekend.

Some good news comes for Dodge City Community College. The school received more than $4 million in grants for two of its on-campus student programs.

A new addition to Wichita State University’s campus comes in the form of an eight-and-a-half foot-tall statue of WuShock. The artwork is a first of its kind on campus.

