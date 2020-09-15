Advertisement

Ark City class moved online temporarily due to COVID-19 risk

The district learned some individuals were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
By John Boyd
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A class at Frances Willard Elementary School is moving to remote-learning for the next two weeks because of the risk of COVID-19.

USD 470 administrators say they recently learned that some individuals at the school were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The City-Cowley County Health Department suggested the district suspend in-person learning for that class for the next fourteen days.

The district says affected individuals have already been contacted and have been asked to self-isolate at home.

“The school district has been following state and local health guidelines and we will continue to take steps to protect our students, staff members, and their families,” USD 470 Superintendent Dr. Ron Ballard said in a press release.

In-person learning for that class is tentatively scheduled to resume on September 29.

The district did not release any information on the individuals who were exposed.

The school district encourages families to monitor their health and to report potential COVID-19 symptoms to their physician or the health department.

