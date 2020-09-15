Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

George Stoia with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the game was postponed due to an inability to “assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.”

13 News has reached out to both Kansas State and Arkansas State asking if any of the confirmed positive cases were in Manhattan for Saturday’s game between the Wildcats and Red Wolves. Neither sides have commented yet.

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” said Arkansas State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir.

Arkansas State’s upcoming game was against Central Arkansas. It has been postponed to October 10.

It appears #AState has had a covid outbreak, which has caused the postponement. Press release from ASU: pic.twitter.com/rEuLnRPcYq — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 15, 2020

