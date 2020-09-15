Advertisement

Domestic violence shelters in Kansas adjust to challenges caused by pandemic

Domestic violence shelters in Kansas adjust to challenges presented by COVID-19 to continue serving those in need.
Domestic violence shelters in Kansas adjust to challenges presented by COVID-19 to continue serving those in need.(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began about six months ago, domestic violence shelters have had to adjust. Due to social distancing and over COVID-19 precautions, shelters have had to find alternative housing spaces for people identified as victims in domestic violence situations.

“It’s been difficult for our agency because we’re trying to transition people out of shelters so that those in emergency accommodations can then enter into our shelter," said Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas Chief Executive Officer Andrea Quill. "And so it’s kind of like a balancing act you know, we don’t want to leave people in alternate housing unless we have to and because of the pandemic we’ve had to utilize that more than ever before.”

The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, based in Salina, points out that resources are available for those in need. This assistance includes financial help with deposits, rental assistance up to six months, utilities, etc...

“We really have a lot of resources at our disposal to help people, and I don’t think they realize that. But all they have to do initially is make the phone call,” Quill said.

The group’s shelter also has expanded the way it works with victims.

“We have a lot of new ways way that they’re coming about and talking to us. As far as like, the social media, we’ve had people have friends contact us a lot more, said Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas Grant Project Specialist Susan Leech. "A lot of secondary victims, so somebody’s loved ones or support systems reaching out trying to find out services because they know they have somebody that’s being victimized.”

The shelter accommodates families, people with disabilities, and pets. The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas says you can help shelters across Kansas by volunteering your time or donating money. You can find a list of organizations helping those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, including locations and contact information here: Kansas Sexual and Domestic Violence Service Providers.

You can reach the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas at its website, or by calling 800-874-1499.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wichita radio host shares story of wife’s struggle with COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grant DeMars
A Wichita radio host is sharing the story of his family’s battle with COVID-19 in hopes of reminding people of how serious the virus can be.

News

Wichita radio host shares wife's struggle with COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wichita radio host shares wife's struggle with COVID-19

News

Family of man killed in NE Wichita shooting speaks out

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Family of man killed in NE Wichita shooting speaks out

News

Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaign starting early due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday, “Red Kettle” campaign early.

Latest News

News

4 for You 9.15.20

Updated: 1 hour ago
4 for You 9.15.20

News

Wichita police launch program to help citizens clear traffic citation warrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
“Second Chance Thursday” will provide an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.

Investigation

KBI assisting death investigation in Pittsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg.

Coronavirus

Reno County to hold free COVID-19 testing for residents without symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents will take place on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

News

Early-voting site to open at INTRUST Bank Arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sedgwick County next month will open a mega early-voting site at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Coronavirus

Harvey County Commission extends mask order through Oct. 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Harvey County Commission at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the county’s mask order through Oct. 19 The order requires people to wear face masks in any indoor or outdoor public space where they can’t maintain six feet of social distance.