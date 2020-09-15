Advertisement

Early-voting site to open at INTRUST Bank Arena

(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County next month will open a mega early-voting site at INTRUST Bank Arena. The arena, located downtown in the 5000 block of East Waterman, will be one of 20 early-voting sites open ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

County election staff on Tuesday updated Sedgwick County commissioners about the plans. In last month’s primary election, early and mail-in voting accounted for more than 50 percent of the voter turnout.

Election staff anticipate mail-in and early voting to account for a majority in the general election, as well.

