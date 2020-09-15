Federal program may not offer as much help as unemployed Kansans were expecting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The federal Lost Wages Assistance Program that provides an extra $300 in benefits is set to start in Kansas later this month, but currently, the state is only approved to offer assistance for three weeks. It’s possible e the program could run out of money before Congress passes another stimulus package.

In some states, the Lost Wages Assistance Program has already ended. Some say politics are to blame. The State of Kansas says payments are retroactive from Aug. 1 through the week of Aug. 15, and the state is working to notify Kansans who may qualify for the assistance before the program starts.

The Kansas Department of Labor has reported that FEMA informally told states they would receive at least six weeks' worth of funding in the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The state’s department of labor says it is in the process of applying for an additional three weeks of the program.

Just last week nationwide, more than 800,000 people filed for unemployment.

