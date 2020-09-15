Advertisement

Federal program may not offer as much help as unemployed Kansans were expecting

Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The federal Lost Wages Assistance Program that provides an extra $300 in benefits is set to start in Kansas later this month, but currently, the state is only approved to offer assistance for three weeks. It’s possible e the program could run out of money before Congress passes another stimulus package.

In some states, the Lost Wages Assistance Program has already ended. Some say politics are to blame. The State of Kansas says payments are retroactive from Aug. 1 through the week of Aug. 15, and the state is working to notify Kansans who may qualify for the assistance before the program starts.

The Kansas Department of Labor has reported that FEMA informally told states they would receive at least six weeks' worth of funding in the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The state’s department of labor says it is in the process of applying for an additional three weeks of the program.

Just last week nationwide, more than 800,000 people filed for unemployment.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Federal program may not offer as much help as unemployed Kansans were expecting

Updated: seconds ago

News

Coach grieves death of Wichita West High School basketball player

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

KC man charged in weekend standoff at Arrowhead stadium

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are conducting a stand-off with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.

Education

Wichita Public Schools BOE approves proposal to improve access for remote learners

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night took further action to improve internet access for students learning remotely.

Latest News

Traffic

Wichita school board approves petition for street improvements near Northwest High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The petition calls for a turn lane on 13th Street into the Northwest High School parking lot.

News

Wichita business brings people together in learning new skill, making masks for community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
With widespread concerns about equipment and supply shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, one Wichita business steps up with customers to make sure masks are available for people in the community who needs them.

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Lindsborg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Lindsborg

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Kansas community

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Kansas community

News

Wichita police investigate 2 deadly shootings

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita police investigate 2 deadly shootings

News

Meritrust: Planning your Christmas budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meritrust: Planning your Christmas budget