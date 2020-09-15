Advertisement

Greater Wichita YMCA offers pilot program for high school freshmen learning remotely

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Steve Clark YMCA on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus offers a new pilot program for high school freshmen learning remote. The program, called Fresh Connect, starts next Monday (Sept. 21). It’s free to any Wichit Public Schools high school freshman who signs up for the program.

With the pilot program, students will have access to free WiFi and tutoring, as well as social-and-physical activity. Students will come into the YMCA on Wichita State’s campus and attend their classes virtually there instead of staying at home. The room is in the YMCA’s Kid Zone, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fresh Connect participants will come to the Steve Clark YMCA every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’ve heard some positive things from the community. They’re thankful we’re bringing this program in,” said Greater Wichita YMCA Senior Program Director Tyrone Baker. “The kids can come here and be safe, and (we) also get them up and moving, so very positive feedback from the community.”

The Fresh Connect program is accepting applications but is limited to 20 students. Registration is exclusively available at the Welcome Desk of the Steve Clark YMCA located at 2060 N. Mid-Campus Drive on the WSU Innovation Campus (next to Eck Stadium). Registration closes Thursday (Sept. 17).

For more information, contact Baker at 316-573-7156 or tyrone.baker@ymcawichita.org. Parents/guardians and registered students can attend an in-person meeting Thursday. Masks will be required and social-distancing enforced.

