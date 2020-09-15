Advertisement

Harvey County Commission extends mask order through Oct. 19

By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Commission at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the county’s mask order through Oct. 19 The order requires people to wear face masks in any indoor or outdoor public space where they can’t maintain six feet of social distance.

The latest extension is the second for the order that initially was implemented from July 15 through Aug. 11. While overall numbers are trending in the right direction, the county said it’s taking the step to keep it that way.

“It is encouraging to see our active cases have trended down overall the past two months,” said Harvey County Commission Chair Randy Hague. “I’m proud so many of our community members are continuously stepping up and doing their part. Your efforts are the reason we can keep our businesses open, and open our schools safely.”

Similar to the order in Sedgwick County and elsewhere, exceptions for Harvey County’s mask order include children younger than 5, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and people with a medical concition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

The Harvey County Commission on Tuesday also voted to stay in Phase One of its reopening plan. The county said the plan does not restrict mass-gathering-limit size.

As of Tuesday, the Harvey County Health Department reports 320 known COVID-19 cases to date. The county reports 13 known active cases. The county keeps track of COVID-19 case data on its website, here: Harvey County COVID-19 stats.

