Hurricane Laura evacuees find shelter in Lindsborg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -When Hurricane Laura hit southern states a few weeks ago, hundreds of people were left with damaged homes and no power.

Some people had to evacuate their homes to escape the storm.

One family from Lake Charles, Louisiana found shelter in a Kansas community.

“I hold these just to kind of take me mentally back there where it was just so peaceful and beautiful,” Rebecca White said while holding sunflowers in her hand.

When Hurricane Laura was headed to Lake Charles, White and her family knew they had to evacuate their home and find shelter. Lake Charles was directly in Hurricane Laura’s path and the family would have faced 150 mile per hour winds.

“Get the kids in the car, and what we had here, get my daughter, my grandson and let’s go. And we headed out early Wednesday morning, making our drive up to Lindsborg," White said.

White’s son Ryan White, is a student-athlete at Bethany College, which is why they chose to evacuate to Lindsborg, Kansas.

But their time in Lindsborg lasted less than a week before they had to pack up again and head back home to Louisiana.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t fair well. We ended up losing probably 90% of the contents of our home. Just in the what? Four days from the time the hurricane hit until we were able to get home," White said.

As a student-athlete, White’s son Ryan had his own responsibilities in Lindsborg that his parents wanted him to focus on. But it was difficult for him to stay in Kansas while his family went back to deal with the damage Hurricane Laura left behind.

“Every day I still wish they would’ve let me go with them so I could help. Even if it was just for a few days,” Ryan White said.

The family has been without power for more than two weeks now, and might have to return to Kansas if living conditions do not improve soon.

But even through all damage their community and home faced and are facing, they found some peace in knowing Kansans are here to support them.

“Just taking us in as if we were one of their own. And letting us know that they were there for us,” White said. “You know, whatever we need, there are people there who have never met us who are willing to step up and help. That means the world to us."

