Kansas State Fair launches website offering State Fair products

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 2020 Kansas State Fair may have been canceled, but you can still get some good State Fair deals.

Fair officials lunched a website called the Purple Ribbon Marketplace, which allows people to buy some of their favorite State Fair products.

The Purple Ribbon Marketplace offers a variety of Kansas-produced products, including cheese curds, jelly, fresh ground flour and local coffee.

The store is open through September 20th.

Check it out here: https://purpleribbon.fromthelandofkansas.com

***Hurry! Take advantage of these “State Fair” deals from the new Purple Ribbon Marketplace sponsored by @FromtheLandofKS!



From Sept 11-20, the virtual store be open offering a variety of Kansas-produced products. Don’t wait! https://t.co/IBT6ujWcfp #CelebrateKansas #ksgrown pic.twitter.com/khn9YHfiyY — Kansas State Fair (@KansasStateFair) September 11, 2020

