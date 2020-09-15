KBI assisting death investigation in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg.

The KBI said around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 15, police received a call from a resident at 416 N. Warren Street reporting an unresponsive subject.

Officers arrived and found the body of 23-year-old Tylei Messer. Police said she lived at the residence.

The KBI was asked to assist, and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.

