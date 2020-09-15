Rain/storm chances still days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says there’s more late summer warmth on the way for a few more days along with gusty winds blowing back into Kansas by week’s end.

Tuesday’s weather will be terrific with afternoon highs topping out in the around 80 across eastern Kansas with mid/upper 80s for parts of the west. Winds will remain tame again today with scattered clouds across the east and a sunny sky for the west.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with low temps in the lower 50s for western Kansas and near 60 across the east.

We’ll see blue skies nearly statewide Wednesday with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will also be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. We can also expect gusty winds to blow back into western Kansas Friday afternoon then howl statewide this weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/NE 5-10. High: 85.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61.

Thu: High: 80 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 55 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated showers/storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy.

