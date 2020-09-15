Advertisement

Rain/storm chances still days away

Terrific Tuesday weather, warmer Wednesday, more sun than clouds and dry through Saturday when gusty winds will blow back into Kansas
Weather forecast for September 15.
Weather forecast for September 15.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says there’s more late summer warmth on the way for a few more days along with gusty winds blowing back into Kansas by week’s end.

Tuesday’s weather will be terrific with afternoon highs topping out in the around 80 across eastern Kansas with mid/upper 80s for parts of the west. Winds will remain tame again today with scattered clouds across the east and a sunny sky for the west.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with low temps in the lower 50s for western Kansas and near 60 across the east.

We’ll see blue skies nearly statewide Wednesday with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will also be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. We can also expect gusty winds to blow back into western Kansas Friday afternoon then howl statewide this weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/NE 5-10. High: 85.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61.

Thu: High: 80 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 55 Sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated showers/storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice weather continues Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Mild mid-September weather continues

Forecast

Blue Skies and Smooth Sailing Weather-wise this Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
More sun than clouds, dry and mild most of the week, gusty winds by week’s end

Forecast

Sunny and mild week ahead

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
We are going to have a mild work week with highs a little cooler than normal.

Forecast

Mild, not wild, weather this week

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
More sun than clouds, dry and mild most of the week, gusty winds by week’s end

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will continue to move to the southeast, through the state overnight into Sunday morning. This will keep the mild temps in place over the state.

Forecast

Soupy start, blue sky finish

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Foggy for some early then blue skies and dry weather for everyone this afternoon thru most of next week.

Forecast

Brighter and warmer weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Finally getting back to some typical September weather this weekend.

Forecast

Weekend warm-up on the way

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a few days of windy, wet, and cool weather, we transition back to September today.

Forecast

Warmer weather returning soon

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warming trend into the weekend with a return of sunshine.

Forecast

Unsettled and unseasonably cool Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain continues to fall on Kansas, but it is not as widespread nor as heavy as it was on Wednesday.