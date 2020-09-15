Rawlins County Public Schools to go remote due to COVID-19

ATWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - Rawlins County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it will go to full remote learning for the next two weeks after multiple positive tests for COVID-19 in the district.

In a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Eric Stoddard said due to the new positive cases and quarantine mandates, USD 105 will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and students will return to school on Sept. 30. All activities and practices are also canceled until Sept. 30.

Stoddard said USD 105 and the Rawlins County Public Health Department are working together to identify close contacts of the individuals.

If you DO NOT receive a phone call, and you feel your child is a close contact, you are asked to call the Rawlins County Public Health Department at 785-626-3968.

“In the meantime, know that USD 105 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include recommending masks, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes. Don’t Panic-we will get through this together,” Stoddard said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.