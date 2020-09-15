Advertisement

Reno County to hold free COVID-19 testing for residents without symptoms

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing(WCJB)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County will hold free community COVID-19 testing for residents without symptoms on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. The public testing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or 250 Swabs per testing date) at the Hutchinson Clinic, 2107 Building Driveway.

To qualify for testing, you have to be a Reno County resident, asymptomatic (no symptoms) and not be a direct contact of someone that has COVID-19. You also cannot have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days to COVID-19 or have been tested in the last 30 days.

“The purpose of the testing is to have a larger sampling of individuals who currently do not have symptoms in order to give an accurate picture of the positive rate in Reno County,” said the county.

As always, residents are reminded to continue washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places and stay at home if you are not feeling well.

